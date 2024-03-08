Poster of SIP for a destination wedding goes viral, people ask about instalment period

Getting married is one of the most significant and memorable events in a person's life. However, planning a wedding can be a daunting task, especially if it is a destination wedding. It requires a lot of time, effort, and financial investment to ensure that everything is perfect and meets the expectations of both the couple and their guests. Keeping in mind how expensive a wedding can be, a company in Mumbai is offering systematic investment plans (SIP) for a destination wedding. Snapshot of the SIP poster for a destination wedding. (Instagram/@thesarcasticpage)

A snapshot of this SIP was shared on X, and later, it made its way to Instagram. A text on the poster of this plan reads, "SIP for a destination wedding." The monthly amount starts from ₹11,000 and goes on to ₹43,500. (Also Read: Bride wants a specific type of paani puri on her wedding day. Watch funny video)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 17,000 likes. The intriguing poster also prompted many people to flock to the comments section and share their reactions. Some people asked about the instalment period of this SIP, while an individual pointed out how difficult it can be to save money as an adult. (Also Read: Bride does this to tease groom during varmala. Video is adorably funny to watch)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Installment period bhi to batao bhai (Please tell the instalment period also, brother.)"

A second said, "Ab shaadi se pehle mahurat aur market dono track karna padega (Now, before the wedding, we would need to track both the auspicious time and market.)"

"Shaadiyo ki ROI is less than FDs (The ROI's of wedding is less than FD's)" commented a third.

A fourth added, "We adults have a hard time saving money, and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money?"

