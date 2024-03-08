 Poster of SIP for a destination wedding goes viral, people ask about instalment | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Poster of SIP for a destination wedding goes viral, people ask about instalment period

Poster of SIP for a destination wedding goes viral, people ask about instalment period

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 08, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Keeping in mind how expensive a wedding can be, a company in Mumbai is offering systematic investment plans (SIP) for a destination wedding.

Getting married is one of the most significant and memorable events in a person's life. However, planning a wedding can be a daunting task, especially if it is a destination wedding. It requires a lot of time, effort, and financial investment to ensure that everything is perfect and meets the expectations of both the couple and their guests. Keeping in mind how expensive a wedding can be, a company in Mumbai is offering systematic investment plans (SIP) for a destination wedding.

Snapshot of the SIP poster for a destination wedding. (Instagram/@thesarcasticpage)
Snapshot of the SIP poster for a destination wedding. (Instagram/@thesarcasticpage)

A snapshot of this SIP was shared on X, and later, it made its way to Instagram. A text on the poster of this plan reads, "SIP for a destination wedding." The monthly amount starts from 11,000 and goes on to 43,500. (Also Read: Bride wants a specific type of paani puri on her wedding day. Watch funny video)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 17,000 likes. The intriguing poster also prompted many people to flock to the comments section and share their reactions. Some people asked about the instalment period of this SIP, while an individual pointed out how difficult it can be to save money as an adult. (Also Read: Bride does this to tease groom during varmala. Video is adorably funny to watch)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Installment period bhi to batao bhai (Please tell the instalment period also, brother.)"

A second said, "Ab shaadi se pehle mahurat aur market dono track karna padega (Now, before the wedding, we would need to track both the auspicious time and market.)"

"Shaadiyo ki ROI is less than FDs (The ROI's of wedding is less than FD's)" commented a third.

A fourth added, "We adults have a hard time saving money, and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money?"

What are your thoughts on this SIP? Do you have any such plan for your destination wedding?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On