Bride does this to tease groom during varmala. Video is adorably funny to watch

Wedding videos where the bride and groom engage in some funny antics or pranks are always fun watch. This video posted on Instagram by a make up artist named Parul Garg, shows exactly that kind of a moment during a wedding that is quite difficult to forget and is also as click-worthy as ever.

The video opens to show that time of a typical wedding ceremony, where the garlands are being exchanged. The bride and groom can be seen standing facing each other, as the cameras keep capturing this beautiful moment. But the most interesting part of the video comes when the groom tries to put the garland on the bride.

The bride shows off her super flexible skills, even in a wedding lehenga, as she bends further and further back as her husband-to-be tries to put the garland on her. This receives amused reactions from all the onlookers. And the couple, all smiles, seem to be enjoying this moment themselves. “Bend it like…” reads the caption to this video followed by clapping and laughing emojis.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around three days ago, this video has already garnered 1.5 lakh likes. It has also received several comments from Instagram users who seem to think that she may be a yoga teacher with that level of flexibility.

“Oh my God,” reads a comment, followed by surprised and laughing emojis. “When the bride is a yoga fan,” posted another. A third dubbed her to be the “Matrix bride.” “They are so cute,” commented yet another.

What are your thoughts on this video?