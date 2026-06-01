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50 charged for a 35 cake packet? Train traveller's experience gets people talking

A passenger's train journey has become the centre of an online discussion after an interaction with a vendor.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 05:53 PM IST
By Vaishali Kapila
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A packet of cake bought during a train journey has sparked a conversation online about overcharging and passenger rights. The discussion began after a social media user shared a post about a passenger who allegedly paid 50 for a cake packet with an MRP of 35. What caught people's attention, however, was not just the extra 15, but the vendor's reported explanation for charging more.

The train purchase that raised questions about MRP and pricing. (X/@ItsAradhya_)
The train purchase that raised questions about MRP and pricing. (X/@ItsAradhya_)

The post was shared by X user @ItsAradhya_. In the caption, the user described how a passenger travelling by train purchased a packet of cakes from a vendor to satisfy his hunger. The transaction appeared ordinary until he took a closer look at the packet and noticed that the printed MRP was 35, while he had been charged 50.

According to the post, the passenger pointed out the discrepancy and questioned the vendor. Instead of correcting the price, the vendor allegedly claimed that the extra money was not just for him and that others also had to get their share.

(Also Read: Passenger claims Ola driver watched TV show during Noida-Delhi ride, sparks road safety debate)

The caption read, "A packet worth 35 being sold for 50 may sound like a small issue, but when it happens repeatedly across thousands of journeys, it becomes a much bigger problem." The user ended the post by asking whether vendors found selling products above MRP on trains should face strict penalties and permanent cancellation of their licences.

Internet weighs in on train overcharging

Many users related to the experience, saying overcharging by vendors is something they have encountered while travelling by train.

"If rules are printed on the packet, they should be respected. No one should pay more than the MRP," wrote one user, arguing that the issue was less about the amount and more about following basic rules.

Others felt stricter action was needed. "Repeat offenders should face licence suspension or permanent cancellation," read one comment.

Several users pointed out that incidents like these damage passenger trust. "Millions of people travel by train every day. Passenger trust should never be compromised for extra profit," one person remarked.

For many, the 15 difference represented a larger problem. "A 35 cake packet being sold for 50 may sound like a small issue, but the real concern is much bigger than 15. This is about honesty, accountability and passenger trust," a user wrote.

(Also Read: Customer surprised to find sugarcane stall owner is an influencer with 125k followers)

Some, meanwhile, were not surprised by the claim. "The issue of train overcharging is very old. It happens like this in everything," one commenter said.

Another user summed up the sentiment shared by many, noting that while a few extra rupees from one passenger may seem insignificant, the impact becomes far greater when the same practice is repeated across thousands of journeys.

 
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