50 crore watch to lizard: Report reveals bizarre and unusual items people left in hotels

Hotels.com, one of the global leader in online hotel bookings, has released its much-anticipated annual Hotel Room Insights Report, offering a unique glimpse into the forgotten and the extraordinary left behind in hotel rooms around the world. A report reveals forgotten items in hotel rooms, from chargers to $6M watches, alongside bizarre room service requests and hidden luxury hotel perks worldwide. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

The most commonly forgotten items

According to the comprehensive report, which collates data from over 400 hotels worldwide, guests frequently leave behind a range of everyday items. The top five most commonly forgotten items are phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup, and toiletries. In a somewhat surprising find, 10% of hotels also reported discovering dentures left behind by their guests.

The curious and the bizarre

While phone chargers and dirty laundry are expected, the report also reveals some truly unusual items that have been left in hotel rooms. These include a Rolex watch, a $6 million ( ₹50 crore) watch, a Hermes Birkin bag, luxury car keys and documents, a car tire, an engagement ring, a tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard, and a chick. Thankfully, the lizard and chick were safely returned to their owners.

Outlandish room service requests

The report does not stop at forgotten items; it also delves into the realm of peculiar room service requests. Some of the more unusual demands included an Evian-filled tub for a child's bath, a customised allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, 4 pounds of bananas, and even a high five from a team member to confirm receipt of the request.

Interestingly, Hotels.com is not the only one shedding light on the bizarre things people leave behind. Uber also earlier released the seventh edition of its ‘2023 Lost and Found Index’, revealing an equally intriguing list of items forgotten in cabs. From a fog machine to a weight loss guide, a pregnancy test, and even a friend's fake tooth, Uber's list did not disappoint. Topping the 'most unique' list was a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament. Meanwhile, the most commonly forgotten item in cabs? Clothing, with shawls taking the lead.

What is the weirdest item you have forgotten in a hotel room?