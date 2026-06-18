' ₹5,000 rent, ₹300 electricity bill': Couple shares cost of working remotely from Manali

A couple living and working remotely from Manali has drawn attention online after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses. From rent and groceries to transportation costs, their video offers a glimpse into everyday life in the Himalayan town and the cost of maintaining a relatively low budget. The couple's budget breakdown from Manali has drawn attention online. (Instagram/@twovagabondmonks)

The clip was shared by the Instagram page Two Vagabond Monks and details how the couple manages to keep their monthly non negotiable expenses under ₹12,000 while living in the popular hill destination.

In the video, the couple explains that they live in a one room kitchen apartment surrounded by scenic Himalayan views. According to them, the rent for their home is just ₹5,000 per month.

"We live in a beautiful 1 RK apartment surrounded by peaceful Himalayan views, and our rent is just ₹5,000 per month," they said. They added that while their setup is basic and equipped with essentials they purchased themselves, furnished apartments in the area can cost significantly more depending on the location and available amenities.

(Also Read: Couple says Canada offered better work-life balance than India - despite late nights)

The couple also shared that their electricity bill usually remains under ₹300 a month. Since they cook most of their meals at home, their grocery expenses are around ₹4,000 monthly. On days when they do not feel like cooking or face a power cut, they visit nearby cafes or restaurants, spending approximately ₹1,500 a month on eating out.

As remote workers, they have virtually no daily commuting expenses and prefer walking to most places. Their miscellaneous transportation costs, they said, rarely exceed ₹500 a month. Altogether, they claim their monthly essential expenses in Manali stay below ₹12,000.

Check out the full video below: