65-year-old 'Dancing Dadi' performs Garba to Khalasi. Watch

65-year-old ‘Dancing Dadi’ performs Garba to Khalasi. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 08, 2023 12:13 AM IST

An Instagram user reacted to this video of woman doing Garba to Khalasi and wrote, “Superb! Hats off.”

Age is just a number, and this 65-year-old woman proves just that. She frequently shares videos of herself dancing energetically to various songs. Now, a video of her dancing to Coke Studio’s hit track Khalasi is gaining significant attention on social media and is receiving a multitude of responses.

Woman dancing energetically to Coke Studio’s Khalasi. (Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)
Woman dancing energetically to Coke Studio's Khalasi. (Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)

“Tried a little bit of Garba on #khalasi #cokestudio,” wrote Ravi Bala Sharma while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Sharma, in a yellow-coloured ghagra choli, effortlessly busting a move or two to the song Khalasi. Her energetic dance moves and expressions will put you in groovy spirits and make you want to shake a leg with her.

Watch Sharma dancing to Khalasi here:

The video was shared on October 15. It has since accumulated over eight lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Wow, such a beautiful dance,” expressed an Instagram user.

Another added, “Her spirit,” along with fire emoticons.

“Energetic,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Full on energy. Love your spirit.”

“Super,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “So amazing.”

“Superb! Hats off,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this video?

About the song Khalasi

Khalasi, the popular song from Coke Studio, narrates the story of a sailor who sets out to explore the shores of Gujarat. The song was produced and composed by Achint, while Saumya Joshi penned its lyrics.

