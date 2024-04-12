 6-year-old girl rates Etihad flight experience as 1/10. Founder dad says ‘all because Emirates…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

6-year-old girl rates Etihad flight experience as 1/10. Founder dad says ‘all because Emirates…’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 12, 2024 09:08 AM IST

“Never underestimate kids; they are the future customers,” reads a comment to the post about a six-year-old rating her experience with Etihad Airways as 1/10.

An entrepreneur recently travelled on Etihad Airways’ business class with his six-year-old daughter. After their flight, the airline sent his daughter a survey asking about her flight experience. The father allowed his daughter to complete the feedback form and said that it was a “bloodbath”. He further shared that his daughter gave the airline a rating of 1 out of 10.

The founder also explained why his daughter gave Etihad Airways a poor rating after her journey. It has an Emirates connection. (X/@drdoot)
The founder also explained why his daughter gave Etihad Airways a poor rating after her journey. It has an Emirates connection. (X/@drdoot)

Read| 2 passengers lie on top of each other during 4-hour plane journey, people have mixed reactions

The entrepreneur, who goes by Mark on X, shared some feedback that his daughter provided to the airline. He wrote, “Flight was bad because her school friends were not on it. Kids’ meal was not good because it lacked chocolate. Hot towel service was not offered to kids. Biz + economy kids pack were identical. She wanted more. Videos didn’t start until we took off, ie, IFE on Etihad doesn’t start until airborne. No pyjamas.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He shared that the survey also included a question about the likelihood of recommending the airline to friends and family. The kid then rated the airline with a score of 1 out of 10.

Mark explained the reason behind the poor rating. He said, “All because Emirates crew gave her chocolates while Etihad did not.”

Take a look at the post shared by the founder dad below:

The post was shared on April 10. It has since then accumulated over 3.4 lakh views. Additionally, the post has received over 900 likes and numerous reposts. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their views.

Also Read| Dog poops in the first class section of United Airlines flight, plane forced to divert

Here’s how X users reacted to this post:

“Never underestimate kids; they are the future customers,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Every point is valid. I’ve been answering these surveys since they launched many, many years ago, but I’ve never seen anything change. Why does the IFE start so late?”

“Milk chocolate is pretty serious stuff,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Kids speak the truth. That truth is brutal sometimes.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / 6-year-old girl rates Etihad flight experience as 1/10. Founder dad says ‘all because Emirates…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On