6-year-old girl rates Etihad flight experience as 1/10. Founder dad says ‘all because Emirates…’

An entrepreneur recently travelled on Etihad Airways’ business class with his six-year-old daughter. After their flight, the airline sent his daughter a survey asking about her flight experience. The father allowed his daughter to complete the feedback form and said that it was a “bloodbath”. He further shared that his daughter gave the airline a rating of 1 out of 10. The founder also explained why his daughter gave Etihad Airways a poor rating after her journey. It has an Emirates connection. (X/@drdoot)

The entrepreneur, who goes by Mark on X, shared some feedback that his daughter provided to the airline. He wrote, “Flight was bad because her school friends were not on it. Kids’ meal was not good because it lacked chocolate. Hot towel service was not offered to kids. Biz + economy kids pack were identical. She wanted more. Videos didn’t start until we took off, ie, IFE on Etihad doesn’t start until airborne. No pyjamas.”

He shared that the survey also included a question about the likelihood of recommending the airline to friends and family. The kid then rated the airline with a score of 1 out of 10.

Mark explained the reason behind the poor rating. He said, “All because Emirates crew gave her chocolates while Etihad did not.”

Take a look at the post shared by the founder dad below:

The post was shared on April 10. It has since then accumulated over 3.4 lakh views. Additionally, the post has received over 900 likes and numerous reposts. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their views.

Here’s how X users reacted to this post:

“Never underestimate kids; they are the future customers,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Every point is valid. I’ve been answering these surveys since they launched many, many years ago, but I’ve never seen anything change. Why does the IFE start so late?”

“Milk chocolate is pretty serious stuff,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Kids speak the truth. That truth is brutal sometimes.”