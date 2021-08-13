75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

On August 15 2021, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. This is the day when our country got its freedom from the British rule. It is a day of immense pride for all Indians as people commemorate the sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters. Ahead of the day, social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts. Among them, one share has now captured people’s attention. It is a tweet by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Taking to Twitter, the union minister has shared an image of a stamp that was issued in 1947. “Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence,” he shared along with the post. His post is complete with the hashtag #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by Government of India, states its official website. It is launched to “celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements,” it says further.

Take a look at the post:

Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/qsY3OEQrEN — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Respected sir, once these postage stamps were the best means of recognition and rewards. Indian Post is nation’s pride,” wrote a Twitter user. “Proud moment for department of post,” expressed another. “It is a historical document. Thank you for sharing,” commented a third.

