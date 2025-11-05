‘8K to 90s camera quality’: Video shows stark air quality difference between Vienna and Delhi from plane

A video showing the stark difference in air quality between Vienna, Austria, and Delhi, India, from an airplane window is going viral on social media, sparking a discussion about worsening AQI in the national capital. Instagram user Lakshay Arora filmed the view while flying from Vienna to Delhi and shared side-by-side visuals showing a clear blue aerial view of Austria compared to a hazy, grey skyline above Delhi. The contrast between the two clips has sparked widespread reactions online.(Instagram/@indian.in.austria)

“What my phone captured when I was travelling in plane from Vienna Austria to Delhi India felt like travelling from 8K resolution to blurred 90s camera quality due to high pollution,” Arora wrote in the caption of his post.

The video begins with a sharp, crisp aerial shot of Vienna’s landscape, with clear skies, visible rivers and mountain ranges. The clip then transitions to an aerial shot approaching Delhi, where the aircraft is surrounded by thick smog. The screen appears almost greyed out, with minimal visibility of the land or sky.

The contrast between the two clips has sparked widespread reactions online. Social media users expressed concern and disappointment over Delhi’s worsening air quality.

“this is truly scary and alarming! I fail to understand why are people not taking it seriously here,” one user wrote.

“Populated city or not, pollution shouldn’t happen at this scale. It’s not slightly smoggy it looks like a nuke went off,” commented another.

“India should really tackle this problem real time,” expressed a third user.

“Reason why people are moving to Dubai.. safety..no tax..security…air quality..quality of life..high standards of living,” wrote one user.

Delhi air pollution

Delhi’s air quality typically worsens during winter due to a combination of factors such as crop stubble burning, industrial emissions, vehicular pollution and low wind speeds that trap pollutants close to the ground. According to recent air quality reports, the city’s AQI has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for several consecutive days.

As the national capital remains enveloped in toxic smog, health experts have warned of rising respiratory illnesses and long-term damage. Doctors have also advised Delhiites to leave the city until pollution levels improve.