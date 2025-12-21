'90% of life is...': CEO's take on merit, privilege and success divides internet

A LinkedIn post by Rohan Verma, CEO and co-founder of Breathe Well-being, has sparked a discussion online about privilege, merit and the role of luck in shaping life outcomes. Verma's post has sparked a discussion online. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In his post, Verma argued that educational pedigree and family background play a decisive role in determining future success. He claimed that those who attend elite institutions such as Ivy League universities or India’s IITs and IIMs are far more likely to see their children enter top colleges and corporate leadership roles, while people engaged in low-paid or manual labour largely come from poor families, irrespective of talent or hard work.

“If you went to an Ivy League or the IIT/IIM route, your kids will likely attend a good college. And there is zero chance that they will end up doing manual labor. If you are a billionaire, your kids will 100% attend Yale, Stanford, or Harvard (or something similar). And they will later become Board Chairmen and CEOs,” Verma wrote in his post.

“On the other hand, - 100% of people doing lowly paid jobs or manual labor come from poor families -- regardless of their IQ, talent, or propensity for hard work,” he continued.

“This is how privilege persists over generations,” Verma wrote, adding that many manual labourers could have been corporate leaders “had they been born differently”.

He concluded by saying that “probably 90% of life is luck,” with only a small fraction accounting for inspirational stories of people who rise against all odds. True humility and awareness, he added, come from recognising which parts of one’s life fall into that 90%.

(Also Read: India-origin entrepreneur in UK earns $200 an hour training AI models part-time: 'Intellectual curiosity drew me in’)

Social media divided

Verma’s post quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom challenged his emphasis on luck over effort.

“You don’t actually mean 100% right? Because I see many exceptions to your logic. None of my Harvard friends’ parents went to IIT/Ivy, neither are they super rich let alone billionaires. They are most certainly the smartest and most hardworking people I have ever met. Putting it on luck is an easy way out,” one user wrote.

Another commenter pointed to examples closer to home, arguing that privilege does not guarantee elite outcomes. “Still doesn’t reflect facts. Ton of IIT/IIM alum kids end up in tier 2–3 colleges. My kids will still need to work hard as much as any other student to get into any good colleges. 90% isn’t luck, it’s hard work and opportunity,” the user wrote.

Others, however, agreed with Verma’s point. One comment read, “Absolutely true. Where you’re born shapes most outcomes. That’s why real applause belongs to first-generation achievers, whether it’s being the first in the family to attend a top institution, or the first Indian in the family to study abroad at an esteemed university. Earning a seat in rooms full of privilege without being born into it isn’t just success; it’s beating the odds and changing the trajectory for the next generation.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, calling the post “an uncomfortable truth”. “Where we start in life shapes far more than we like to admit — our schools, confidence, networks, and even the risks we’re allowed to take. Hard work matters, but it doesn’t operate in a vacuum,” the user said.