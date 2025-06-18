$900 for breakfast? Cost of Disneyland meal divides internet: 'This is pure theft'

How much money is too much for a family of five to enjoy a meal at Disneyland? For one man, the figure is close to $900. An X user shared a photograph of the bill he received after having breakfast with his kids at the ‘Happiest place on Earth’. A post on the cost of dining at Disneyland has gone viral online.(AFP)

From his caption, it was clear that he was anything but happy with the amount.

“‘Princess Breakfast’ at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee,” the X user, who goes by John on the platform, wrote. His photograph shows the total amount at $937 ( ₹80,000 approximately), including a tip of $150.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared online one day ago, the photograph of the Disneyland meal bill has racked up a staggering 15 million views, igniting a debate on the rising cost of living and whether Disneyland is actually value for money.

A debate on Disneyland

Disneyland is a famous theme park that was created by Walt Disney and opened on July 17, 1955, in Anaheim, California. Today, there are also other Disneyland parks in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Princess Breakfast mentioned in this particular post is a “three-course breakfast” with delicacies on offer like Princess Jasmine’s Banana Wrap, chicken and Mickey waffles, Ariel’s Dingle Hopper Vanilla Cake Pops, and more.

In the comments section, the X user clarified that five members of his family had the breakfast, bringing their total bill to over $900. His post has sparked a debate on the cost of experiencing Disneyland.

“This is where they really get you. Although they also get you at every step of the way so…” joked one X user.

“Bro they tell you the price when you book, if you're surprised that's on you,” another countered.

“This is why my daughter continues to believe Disney is closed for COVID,” a user added. “Just say no. Charging prices like this is pure theft. Their contempt for consumers is obvious,” another said.

Many, however, pointed out that the Princess Breakfast is one of Disneyland’s most expensive offerings, with one X user writing, “To be fair, you had one of the most expensive meals on property, at Napa Rose, one of the most expensive restaurants on property. There are other character meals you could’ve done for a third of this cost (and met the princesses in the parks)”