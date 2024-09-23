Janhvi Kapoor turns Princess Jasmine in a pattu pavadai for Devara; her renditions of the half saree over the years

In a recently released promotional video for Devara: Part 1, Janhvi Kapoor wowed fans by speaking Telugu while wearing a stunning pattu pavadai which felt like it was inspired by Princess Jasmine. The striking ensemble is a new addition to her growing collection of traditional attire, which often features the exquisite half-saree in stunning modern renditions. Both Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor have embraced this style, drawing inspiration from their Tamil heritage, a nod to their late mother Sridevi. The pattu pavadai has become a wardrobe staple for the sisters, frequently seen in their public appearances since their acting debuts. Janhvi Kapoor debuts new Princess Jasmine pattu pavadai

What is the pattu pavadai?

The pattu pavadai is a classic South Indian outfit comprising two parts: a long, pleated skirt (pavadai or lehenga), typically made of silk, and a fitted blouse (choli). When girls are younger, the pattu pavadai consists of a silk full-length skirt paired with a matching top. However, after puberty, the outfit is elevated with the addition of a draped fabric called a voni, oni, or davani (similar to a dupatta). Historically, this attire is widely worn during special occasions like coming-of-age ceremonies, weddings, festivals and temple visits.

During a visit to the Muppathamman Temple, Janhvi donned a modern take on this traditional outfit wearing a white pattu pavadai with floral accents, very in vogue with the season's blooming trend. With her long hair left loose, she looked graceful in a pink-and-white combination that perfectly balanced tradition and simplicity.

One of Janhvi’s most memorable pattu pavadai moments was a few months ago at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding. For the third day of festivities in Jamnagar, she chose a peachy-pink pavadai that captured the evening’s Heritage Indian theme. The cone-shaped skirt, crafted from crushed silk, featured intricate zari work and a gorgeous border. Her pink blouse was heavily embellished with embroidery and sequins, with lotus motifs blooming on the sleeves and back. She completed the ensemble with a matching fuchsia brocade dupatta, adding a regal touch to her look.

Janhvi and Khushi also turned heads on Dhanteras last year, wearing complementary pink and purple pattu pavadais. The duo paired their outfits with simple diamond jewellery, letting their flowing locks take centre stage, enhancing the elegant aesthetic. If you find yourself looking for a newer rendition of ethnic wear, something that appeals more to the modern woman — take inspiration from the Kapoors and their stylists who have made these outfits a hallmark of their family celebrations.