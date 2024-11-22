'Absolute green flag manager': Boss shows unmatched support as employee resigns. Viral video

In a world where resignations are often met with disappointment or even tension, one employee’s farewell to her supportive manager has left the internet feeling warm and inspired. Simi, an employee who recently resigned from her job seeking better career opportunities, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showcasing the touching conversation she had with her manager. Employee's resignation video went viral, showing a heartwarming and supportive farewell from her boss. (Instagram/hiimsimran_)

A difficult decision, shared with the world

Simi took to Instagram to post the emotional exchange with her boss. "This was honestly a very difficult post for me, because I don’t like to share my emotional side on social media. But at the same time, I really wanted to share how amazing this woman has been and what a great manager looks like," she wrote in the caption.

She continued by sharing her admiration for her manager: "I have never met anyone like her, and I really learnt how important it is to have a good manager. If you know me personally, you know I’ve always mentioned how great my manager is, and this clip is the perfect way to show what a beautiful heart she has."

A supportive goodbye

In the video, Simi tells her manager she is resigning, and her boss’s reaction was anything but expected. Rather than the typical disappointment, her manager immediately said, "Congratulations!" She expressed genuine excitement for Simi’s new journey, saying, "I’m really happy for you. I’m sad for me, but that’s fine." The manager added, "It’s really been such a wonderful experience for me to work with you."

The video, which was shared a few days ago, has now gone viral, racking up over 4.9 million views and sparking an outpouring of love from internet users.

Social media reacts

Viewers have been quick to praise the supportive manager. One user commented, "This is how leaders should be — understanding and supportive. It's rare to see such positivity in the workplace."

Another user wrote, "What a wonderful way to say goodbye! I hope I can find a manager like this someday."

Others have shared their own experiences of working with supportive bosses. "I had a similar experience when I left my last job. It made all the difference," one user remarked.

Some also noted the significance of good management. "Managers who genuinely care about your growth are priceless," a commenter added.