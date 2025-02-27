Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione 'appreciates' fans but urges them to limit photo submissions: ‘No more than 5’

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has shared a special request for his fans through his website. He has urged his supporters to limit sending him overwhelming amounts of photos in prison. Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione receives regular gifts from fans in prison. (via REUTERS)

Mangione is charged with murder and other crimes by New York prosecutors in connection with the death of insurance executive Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4.

Mangione, since his arrest in connection with the killing, has been in federal custody. He recently appeared in court for his hearing and has pleaded not guilty.

Statement about photos:

Under the FAQ section of the “Luigi Mangione - Legal Defense Information” website, there is a question - “Can I send Luigi photos?” The response urges people to send “no more than five photos at a time."

“Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody. Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared,” reads the statement.

“Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time. Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement,” it adds.

Message from Luigi Mangione:

"I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future,” reads a message from the accused on the website.

The incident of Thompson’s death shed light on people’s polarised opinions about the state of health care and insurance companies in the USA. While some condemned the killing, others sent Mangione fan mail and contributed to his legal defence fund.