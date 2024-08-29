Actor Sahiba Bali slammed for remarks on ‘Bengaluru English’: 'As if north Indians have British accent'

Actor Sahiba Bali’s recent remark on how people speak English in Bengaluru didn’t sit well with people. During a recent podcast, she shared how this culture influences her when visiting the city. People are, however, left irked by her comment, with many slamming her and drawing comparisons to how English is spoken differently in Southern and Northern India. Actor Sahiba Bali’s video on “Bengaluru English” has gone crazy viral. (Instagram/@untriggeredpodcast)

In a podcast with Amin Jazayeri, she says, “In India, everywhere you go, it is different English, like Bangalore English is very different.” She then gives an example to support her comment and says, “You are worried, it seems.” The rest of the video shows her sharing a story.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 8.6 million views, the post has gone crazy viral. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“Gosh! Who even made these people a jury to give a verdict by watching a bunch of people in Bangalore? It's the IT capital of the country, and I don’t think Bangalore would have operated for long with on-site projects if this was everyone’s accent. This lame generalisation shows she knows nothing except being lame. PS - stop adding ‘ki’ and ‘woh’ in your Oxford-based English,” wrote an Instagram user. Echoing the same thought, another added, "As if north Indians have a British accent."

“Being a Bangalorean, I can with certainty tell you that we don’t speak this way. I wonder whom they spoke to? Please don’t generalise things. It’s become cool to speak about accents of languages that need to stop,” added another.

A third commented, “Content creators have absolutely no more topics to talk about apart from Bangalore. It's either traffic, accent, or weather.”

However, a few defended the actor and said she was not making fun of how English is spoken in the city. Just like this individual who added, “Not once have these people criticised the way English is spoken in Bangalore. On the contrary, they are expressing their love for the uniquely Bangalorean way it is spoken. Yet, most comments I read here are triggered people targeting North Indians for not knowing the language altogether. Why this sudden hatred, man? Why this sudden divide? It’s sad.”

Sahiba Bali is an actor from Kashmir. She is known for her work in projects like Bard of Blood (2019), Tanaav (2022), and Laila Majnu (2018). With over five lakh followers, she often amazes her fans on Instagram with visuals from her personal or professional life.

What are your thoughts on this video of Sahiba Bali and her remark on “Bengaluru English?”