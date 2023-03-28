Home / Trending / Ad for ‘hands-free telephone headset’ from 1993 goes viral

Ad for ‘hands-free telephone headset’ from 1993 goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 28, 2023 12:04 PM IST

The viral video of ‘hands-free telephone headset’ from 1993 was posted on Twitter.

There were many inventions and products from the 1990s that are not relevant in the modern world. Still, posts or videos about those products leave us intrigued and interested. Just like the advertisement clip of one such product from 1993 that has gone viral. The video shows a device that could be attached to a landline to turn it into a ‘hands-free telephone headset’.

The images are taken from the viral Twitter video that shows an ad from 1993.(Screengrab)
“Hands-free telephone headset TV commercial from 1993,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Twitter. The video depicts people struggling in various settings while attempting to complete their tasks and simultaneously chatting on a corded landline. And, then the ad shows the solution to that problem - it is a device called ‘phone relief’.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Good God,” posted a Twitter user. “90’s forever!!!!!” joked another. “We have come so far,” expressed a third. “How time has changed,” commented a fourth. “Is it only me who thinks “wow this would work on a mobile too”? I’m old, I know,” shared a fifth. “It will never get better than this,” wrote a sixth.

viral video twitter
