Adoptive parents hold newborn for the first time, video will move you to tears

Published on Feb 03, 2023 07:04 PM IST

An adorable video shows parents holding their adopted newborn for the first time. The clip captures their wholesome experience.

Parents hold their adoptive baby for the first time.(Instagram/@majically)
ByVrinda Jain

There are several special moments in a parent's life, and this wholesome moment of a couple holding their adopted baby for the first time has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by the Instagram page @Majically and initially uploaded by user @kaitlyn.moreau, you can see the moment when adoptive parents got to hold their child for the first time.

The video begins to show the parents sitting in a room and waiting. As a nurse comes with the newborn in her hands, they quickly go to her to pick up the baby. Both the new parents are full of emotion. The mother can be heard saying, "I am shaking, he is precious."

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Sweet, isn't it? This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 2.1 lakh times. The clip also received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Joy joy joy. Gratitude to the birth mom for giving life. I still celebrate the women who gave life to my babies, now 28 and 23!!" A second person added, "Our son was also adopted, and the memory of meeting him (just like this) is etched forever in my heart. " A third person wrote, "We know this same joy times two. I'm so grateful for the blessing of adoption. "

adoption instagram
