Adorable cat 'pleads' human for hugs, video will leave you smiling

Adorable cat ‘pleads’ human for hugs, video will leave you smiling

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 16, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Many in the comments expressed that the person should stop filming the cat and give it a hug instead.

A video of an incredibly cute street cat is doing the rounds on social media and is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Shared on X, the video shows the cat adorably asking for hugs from a human. While some found the video cute, others expressed that the person should stop filming the feline and give it a hug instead.

Cat climbing up a human's leg for a warm hug. (X/@Yoda4ever)
Cat climbing up a human's leg for a warm hug. (X/@Yoda4ever)

“Hug me, please,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show the cat climbing up a human’s leg in order to receive a warm hug but is denied. As the video goes on, the cat starts rubbing its body against the human’s legs. A few seconds later, it makes another attempt for the hug, all the while continuously meowing.

Watch the cute cat video here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. Since then, it has collected over 6.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of this cute cat video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this cat video:

“The cutest thing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Pick him up!”

“You lose your entitlement to hugs,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Stop filming and pick her up! Geez!”

“Quit filming and give that sweet cat some attention!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video? Has it ever happened to you?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
