Cat’s reaction to watching birds for the first time goes viral. Watch

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos featuring cats doing funny and cute things. One such video of a cat has been going viral on social media. Wondering why? Well, it shows the cat’s reaction while watching birds for the first time. Cat makes hunting movements with its paws while watching birds.(X/@Yoda4ever)

“Kitten's reaction to watching birds for the first time,” reads the caption to the video shared on X handle @Yoda4ever. The video opens to show a woman holding the cat. As the video goes on, the cat makes little hunting movements with its paws while watching birds. The cat even tries to escape from the woman’s grip but cannot do so.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 9 on X. It has since gone viral with over two million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people said about this viral video:

“This kitten will eventually ‘chatter’ at them too. Cute video,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Whiskers on full alert!”

“That could be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Oh, the joyous spectacle of a kitten discovering the enchanting world of birds!”

“Mom, did you see that!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “At the end it's like he is saying ‘mom, mom do you see them?’”