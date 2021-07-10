Home / Trending / Adorable parrot Bobo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral with over 2 million views
The image shows the bird named BoBo.(Instagram/@gumdorbo_the_caique)
Adorable parrot Bobo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral with over 2 million views

“We are dancing into the weekend with BoBo," reads a part of the caption shared along with a video of the parrot.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 10:48 AM IST

“Cuteness overload,” probably that is what you will say after seeing this video of a caique parrot named BoBo. The video showcases the bird ‘teaching’ how to dance in style. There is a possibility that her ‘moves’ will inspire you to shake a leg too.

Originally shared on the bird’s own Insta page, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by Instagram. “We are dancing into the weekend with BoBo (@gumdorbo_the_caique), a sweet caique parrot and her happy feet,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Be sure to keep your volume up while watching this video:

With over 2.2 million views, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many couldn’t stop appreciating BoBo’s amazing talent.

“So talented,” wrote an Instagram user along with a clapping emoji. “I love it,” shared another. Many expressed their reactions using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
