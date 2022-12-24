Home / Trending / Adorable video of a toddler and German Shephard cuddling will make you say aww

Adorable video of a toddler and German Shephard cuddling will make you say aww

Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:15 AM IST

A video of a German Shephard and a toddler cuddling together is the sweetest thing you will see today. Watch the full video inside.

German Shephard and toddler cuddling.(Instagram/@bethani.muniz)
ByVrinda Jain

There are several videos that show the bond between a child and their pet. It's always adorable to see a young one playing and walking around with their furry friends. And thanks to the internet, many people share such sweet moments that we get to witness. Recently, a video of a little boy and a German shepherd is going viral on social media.

In the sweet video shared by Instagram user @bethani.muniz you can see the young boy in a cage with the dog. Both of them are in a blanket, and the dog seems to be happy with the kid. The woman who is making the is asking the dog if it is alright.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being uploaded on the social media site, it has gained more than six thousand likes and several comments. Many thought that video was cute.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is the best bond between a baby and his dog. This baby will grow up with a heart toward animals." A second person added, "She loves him, or she would have moved." Another Instagram user wrote, "Stella is just taking care of her baby."

