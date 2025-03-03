Adrien Brody tosses chewed gum at girlfriend before accepting Oscar. Viral video

Adrien Brody’s best actor win at the Oscars was almost overshadowed by an unscripted moment where the actor tossed a wad of used chewing gum towards his girlfriend Georgina Chapman before accepting the award. Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The American actor, 51, won his second Oscar today for his performance in The Brutalist. As he walked towards the stage to accept the award, Brody realised he was still chewing gum.

In a moment that has gone massively viral online, the actor paused on his way up the stage, spit the gum out, and tossed it towards his girlfriend Georgina Chapman - who managed to catch it with impressive dexterity.

Watch the video below:

The candid moment has gone viral online, sparking amusement.

Adrien Brody’s Oscar win

Brody beat Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan to take home the Oscar for the best actor at the 97th Academy Awards.

He topped off the viral gum moment with a five-minute speech in which he thanked Georgina Chapman, her children, and his fans. “If I may just humbly begin to give thanks to the tremendous love I have felt from this world and every individual who treated me with respect and appreciation,” the actor said. “I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glorious — and in certain moments it is.”

Towards the end of his five-minute speech, the Academy began playing music to cut him off. Brody refused to leave the stage, instead asking the organisers to “turn the music off.”

I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief,” he said.

