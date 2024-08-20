What is IndiGo's 'Cute fee'? Advocate slams airline's reply: ‘Do you charge users for being cute’

An advocate’s X post to IndiGo about “Cute fee” has captured people’s attention. It’s not just the man’s post that has intrigued people but also his reaction to the airline’s reply explaining this charge. An advocate’s heated interaction with IndiGo over “Cute Fee” has gone viral. (Unsplash/photografi_chi, X/@_shrayanshsingh)

“Dear IndiGo, What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?” X user and advocate Shrayansh Singh wrote. He also asked about the “User Development Fee” and “Aviation Security Fee” while expressing outrage.

How did IndiGo react?

“Hi, we would like to inform you that the Cute charges refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment charge. It is basically the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipments that are being used at the airport,” the airline replied.

Dissatisfied with the reply, Singh responded, “Isn't this a part of airport security? Aren't the metal detectors a property of the CISF, which is a security organisation of the govt. for the security of airports too?”

“The equipment being used at the airport, including the airport buildings itself, are public utility infrastructure. They are supposed to be maintained by the tax paid by us,” he added.

Since being shared, the viral posts have gathered many comments and prompted many to share their reactions. While some took the man’s side, others showed support for the airline.

What did X users say about this post on IndiGo?

“Wondering what next usage charges for fuel nozzles at petrol pumps. Oh sorry I should not be giving ideas to them like this,” posted an X user.

“What about breathing charges? The passenger is breathing oxygen in the airport and plane? Where is that tax break up?” joined another.

A third commented, “These types of questions come when someone suddenly buys an Air ticket instead of a Bus ticket. CISF is not providing free services like in USA, where TSA charges per pax. In several countries, Airport tax is used instead of UDF / PDF and CUTE charges.”

A fourth wrote, “Airlines are not to be blamed here. CUTE/User Development Fee/Passenger Service Fee all are levied by Airport Authority to maintain the Airports. Airlines are acting mere agents & collecting on behalf of them with price of tickets which they are authorised to collect.”

