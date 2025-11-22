African man reflects on his journey as an international student at IIT Bombay: ‘Tougher than I expected’

An African student has shared his journey as an international student at IIT Bombay, offering a rare glimpse into the highs and lows of life at one of India’s top engineering institutes. Wizah S Sichilindi posted about his experiences on Instagram.(@wizah_s_sichi/Instagram)

From overwhelming first semesters to unexpected moments of calm, his reflections reveal what it takes to adapt and grow in a new culture and academic environment.

“My journey at IIT Bombay, a few things I’ve learned as an international student,” the caption of the post reads.

Life lessons at IIT Bombay:

Wizah S Sichilindi posted about his experiences on Instagram, describing how his first semester “shook him to his core.”

He almost considered dropping out, he said, but reminded himself of what was at stake. “I had underestimated what I was walking into,” he wrote.

Sichilindi described the experience as paradoxical. While it was tougher than he expected, it also came with an unexpected sense of calm as he adapted over time.

He also highlighted the curiosity and drive he saw in other students. “Almost everyone carries a deep curiosity,” he said, pointing to conversations over meals, questions asked in class, and the ideas shared in small group discussions.

Contrary to his expectations, Sichilindi found that life at IIT Bombay is not consumed entirely by academics. Many students pursue passions beyond their books, including art, music, sports, and community activities.

He also highlighted that a single encounter with one individual cannot represent an entire culture.

“One experience with one person should never define an entire culture,” Sichilindi wrote.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The post received widespread engagement, with viewers commending Sichilindi for sharing his journey so openly. Many international students said they saw their own challenges reflected in his story.

One of the users commented, "Keep going... You are living the dream of thousands."

A second user commented, "Same experience, I just survived my first semester exams."

"Totally on the same page, bro. I am also going through the same phase," another user commented.

Other users appreciated his reminder that one encounter should not define an entire culture.