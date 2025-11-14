IIT BHU student’s inspiring journey after his father’s death wins hearts: ‘Family income dropped to 30k’

An IIT BHU student’s story of perseverance has struck a chord online after he shared how he turned personal tragedy into motivation to rebuild his life. Sidhanth Singh, who is currently studying at IIT and will graduate in 2026, shared his story on X.(@Sidhanth_here/X)

Sidhanth Singh’s journey, from losing his father at 17 to managing his family’s finances while preparing for one of India’s toughest exams, has inspired thousands on social media.

Singh, a 20-year-old who is currently studying at IIT BHU and will graduate in 2026, shared his story on X, reflecting on how life changed after his father’s death.

Inspiring post wins hearts:

With the family’s monthly income dropping to ₹30,000 in an expensive city like Bengaluru, Sidhanth took over financial responsibilities at home while preparing for college. Refusing to let emotional or financial struggles hold him back, he secured admission to IIT.

Once in college, Sidhanth began trading in his first year and even launched a gaming startup that attracted over 250 users.

Although the project didn’t succeed, he continued to experiment, working in private equity and later as an analyst at a family office.

Not stopping there, he co-founded a marketing agency that scaled to ₹5 lakh in monthly revenue, travelled to four countries in a year, and even paid off his college fees from his trading profits before graduating.

"Paid off my college fees from trading before finishing college, and now trying to print my ideas of capitalism," he adds.

Now, Sidhanth says he is focused on building ideas that reflect his beliefs in capitalism, free markets, and community-driven impact.

His post ends with a reminder that progress is possible even in the face of hardship, as long as one chooses to “wake up daily and make some progress, even when all odds are against you.”

Social media reacts:

The post struck an emotional chord with many online, with users praising Sidhanth’s determination and maturity at such a young age.

One of the users commented, “Well done in picking up the right path, Sid…your story resonates as I too lost my dad at 16 and began working at 17.”

A second user commented, “Congratulations on taking charge, Sid. Your parents have done a great job in inculcating the right values.”

“I have a lot of respect for you, man, keep killing it!” another user commented.

