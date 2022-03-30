African tribal men try pizza for the first time. Their reaction is hilarious

It is always a delight to watch videos of people trying new cuisines and food around the world as their reactions can be hilarious. Foods that are really popular in some parts of the world may not be readily available in other countries. Even though pizza is something really popular all over the world, there are still many people who haven’t tried it and their reaction after eating it is really entertaining to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows the men from the Maasai tribe trying pizza for the first time. They are from Tanzania according to their YouTube profile.

The video was posted by the page maasaiboys three days ago and it has got more than 21,000 views so far.

The video is hilarious to watch as they struggle to cut the pizza slice while one person takes the whole pizza pie and tries to eat it. One person in the group also asks “how long will it stay in the stomach”, after eating the pizza. However, they really liked it and would love to try more as they said in the caption.

“First time we tried Pizza and now we want more,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Thank you for sharing with us!!” commented an Instagram user. “My guy picked up the entire pie and went in,” said another. A third individual commented, “I just had pizza, now you guys are making me hungry for more pizza.”

The men in the video are warriors of the Maasai tribe according to their Instagram bio. They have more than 3,800 followers on Instagram. They also have a YouTube account that has more than 800 subscribers.

What do you think about this video of the Maasai tribe men trying pizza?