After Besharam Rang, influencer recreates Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s The Dance Of Envy

After setting social media ablaze with her dance moves to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan, influencer Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar is back with another dance video. This time, she has recreated the iconic Bollywood song, The Dance Of Envy, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, along with standup comedian Anjana Bapat. The duo, with their infectious energy and killer dance moves, unleash a wave of 90s nostalgia that will have you dusting off your dancing shoes.

Women dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor’s The Dance Of Envy. (Instagram/@thechubbytwirler)

“Two 90s babies celebrating their love of Madhuri Dixit on her birthday!!! Please Tag her in the comments @madhuridixitnene and wish her so that she sees this. Also our adoration for Karishma Kapoor for making this routine iconic with MD,” wrote influencer Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar while sharing a video on Instagram.

She excitedly added, “This is also a love letter to every 90s baby who has danced this Dance of Envy in front of the mirror. To everyone, the 90s and beyond, who keep their desire to be out there and dancing a secret, it’s time to celebrate our love for The Madhuri Dixit, our love for dance and our love for our bodies!!!”

“This time around Pooja and Nisha are not competing for Rahul, they’re collaborating because they love to dance together! They don’t seek being compared, they seek to flaunt friendships between women and the strength in those bonds. I mean we love Shahrukh but here’s to female friendships,” Ravishankar continued.

Concluding the heartfelt message, she declared, “So, Anjana and I, Tanvi, bring to you, The Dance of AnVi.” The video shows the duo, dressed in matching outfits as that of Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the song, recreating the song flawlessly. The song featuring the dance face-off between the two actors is from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. The romance musical film features Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“Been learning dancing for 5 years now and still nowhere close to how you two are! Love!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “The Dance of AnVi has lit insta today….” “Words aren’t enough to describe the grace with which you did this music piece. Its doing full justice to the masterpiece. Being a plus size person myself who loves dancing I could never ever have imagined that it can be done so gracefully. Thanks for attempting and inspiring so many like me. Love and admiration…,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Ooommmphh you women are acing it and how.” “I was in awe!! Like ‘muh toh bandh karo uncle’ type awww!!” shared a fifth. A sixth wrote, “I got goosepimples while watching you both nail the choreography! Such terrific dancers, both of you!!!”

