After Delhi, Mumbai turns hazy due to air pollution, X reacts

Mumbai is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, causing breathing problems as well as irritation in the eyes. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Malad, Sion, Chembur, Deonar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Kherwadi junction are six spots in Mumbai with consistently poor air quality. As the skyline turned hazy in the city, many people took to X to share their reactions. Huge air pollution seen near Bandra Worli Sea Link at Bandra, in Mumbai.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Check out what people are saying about Mumbai air pollution here:

An individual urged people to refrain from 'burning crackers.'

A second suggested people should use public transport instead of cars and bikes.

Another shared a snapshot of Delhi and Mumbai side by side.

A fourth described the city as 'suffocating.'

A fifth even tweeted that police personnel should be provided with face masks to save themselves from pollution.

The state government urged municipal bodies in Maharashtra to take urgent measures to control air pollution by November 10. Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik gave the directive on November 7, one day after the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's authorities to take interim measures to reduce air pollution.

