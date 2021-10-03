Home / Trending / After idli on stick, video of strawberry and chocolate samosas irks people
trending

After idli on stick, video of strawberry and chocolate samosas irks people

The image taken from the video shows chocolate samosa.(Screengrab)
The image taken from the video shows chocolate samosa.(Screengrab)
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos and images of fusion food dishes that more often than not leave people irked. A few days ago Anand Mahindra shared a picture of one such dish, idilis on ice cream sticks, and the image went crazy viral. It is now another business tycoon Harsh Goenka who joined the trend and shared a post about samosas. He shared a video that shows strawberry and chocolate twist to the beloved street food samosa. His video has now made many cringe.

“Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one,” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the video along with two screaming emoticons.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“There should be a law against such fusion food,” wrote a Twitter user. “I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non-spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori!” shared another. “Oh bhai, samosa aloo ke saath hi theek hai!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to taste these samosas with a twist?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out