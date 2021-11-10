After Nykaa’s steller stock market debut hilarious memes take over Twitter

Nykaa, more than a week after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO), made a strong stock market debut with its market capitalization crossing ₹1 lakh crore. While some took to social media to talk about the steller debut of this e-commerce beauty giant, others took a more hilarious route and reacted with memes.

From commenting on Nykaa’s performance to showcasing their reaction on not getting shares, people posted varied memes. Here are some such tweets that may leave you laughing out loud.

Value investors after seeing listing of #nykaa ipo pic.twitter.com/znfwz5f9fL — The Wolverine (@KEEP_IT_UPER) November 10, 2021

After listing of #nykaa



Shareholders be like 😅 - pic.twitter.com/hzkos3h30T — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) November 10, 2021

After the markers opened on Wednesday, the company’s shares were being listed at ₹2,018 with around 80 per cent premium. At ₹2,208 per share, the stock closed over 10% higher on its first day on the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE.

What are your thoughts on these memes?

