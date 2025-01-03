AIIMS veteran doctor breaks into tears at heartfelt farewell; bows out after 46 years of service

After years of exceptional service, Dr. Jeewan Singh Titiyal, a renowned ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee, officially retired from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Known for his unparalleled dedication to eye care and his compassion toward patients, Dr. Titiyal’s departure marks the end of an extraordinary era in Indian medical history. Dr. Titiyal's career at AIIMS began in 1978 as an MBBS student.(X/Facebook)

A video capturing the emotional farewell organised by his colleagues has gone viral on social media, moving thousands across the country. In the video, Dr. Titiyal, dressed in his hospital scrubs, is seen walking through a corridor lined with colleagues, who clapped in unison to honour his contributions. The atmosphere was charged with emotion as he paused frequently to exchange hugs with coworkers. Overcome with feelings, tears rolled down Dr. Titiyal’s face, showcasing the profound bond he shared with his peers and the deep impact of his work.

Dr. Titiyal retired after an illustrious 46 years of service. In the video, tears stream down his face as he struggles to hold back his feelings. The heartfelt moment resonates deeply with those around him, as several fellow doctors are visibly moved, wiping away tears during the touching farewell.

Take a look at the video:

Following his farewell, the Padma Shri awardee reflected on his journey, saying, "The operation theatre was one of the most important work areas for me, and thinking of leaving the institute made me emotional.”

Dr. Titiyal's exemplary career at AIIMS began in 1978 as an MBBS student. Over decades, he rose through the ranks, eventually heading the Rajendra Prasad (RP) Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences. Renowned for his expertise in cataract surgery and corneal diseases, he has mentored over 1,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, leaving a legacy of clinical excellence and education.

Dr. Namrata Sharma, Professor of Ophthalmology, praised his unparalleled contributions to patient care, teaching, and research, noting, “He has left an indelible mark, and his leadership qualities were exemplary,” reported the Indian Express.

In 1991, Dr. Titiyal joined the RP Centre as a faculty member and became a professor in 2005. He led the Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery Services twice—first from 2005 to 2011 and again from 2013 onwards—before becoming Chief of RP Centre in 2021. Under his leadership, the centre witnessed significant advancements in clinical care and infrastructure.

Among his groundbreaking achievements, Dr. Titiyal was the first in India to perform INTACS, a surgical procedure for complex corneal issues, including myopia. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the National Ophthalmic Surgical Skill Development Centre (NOSSDC) at RP Centre, revolutionising resident surgical training and setting a national standard.

In recognition of his immense contributions to medicine, Dr. Titiyal was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. His retirement marks the conclusion of an extraordinary chapter in Indian ophthalmology.