Air India flight attendant calls out passengers for littering on plane: ‘If you can afford a flight ticket…’

An Air India flight attendant has called out passengers for leaving litter inside an aircraft after a flight, saying that basic manners should not be ignored while travelling.

A viral video showing litter inside an Air India plane sparked debate on passengers’ basic civic sense. (Instagram/thevanshikakataria)

(Also read: Founder calls out lack of civic sense after co-passenger litters on IndiGo flight: ‘The bar drops a little lower’)

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Taking to Instagram, flight attendant Vanshika Kataria shared a video showing waste scattered on the floor between seats inside the plane. The clip showed wrappers and other litter lying near passenger seats after the flight had landed.

The text overlaid on the video read, "Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can also afford some basic manners"

Kataria also shared the clip with a sharp caption that read, "Breaking news: The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded"

Cabin crew makes a request to passengers

In the comments section, Kataria clarified that her post was not meant to shame anyone, but was a request to passengers to be more mindful while travelling.

(Also read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids)

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{{^usCountry}} She wrote, “As cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone. Just a small request to all passengers: if you have wrappers, cups, tissues, or any waste, please keep it together and hand it over during the trash clearance round. These are simple manners that we should all follow and teach our children too. Also, our cleaning staff get very little time to prepare the aircraft for the next flight, and they work incredibly hard. A little effort from all of us can make their job much easier. Let's respect the people who work behind the scenes and keep our shared space clean and pleasant for everyone” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wrote, “As cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone. Just a small request to all passengers: if you have wrappers, cups, tissues, or any waste, please keep it together and hand it over during the trash clearance round. These are simple manners that we should all follow and teach our children too. Also, our cleaning staff get very little time to prepare the aircraft for the next flight, and they work incredibly hard. A little effort from all of us can make their job much easier. Let's respect the people who work behind the scenes and keep our shared space clean and pleasant for everyone” {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look here at the video:

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(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)

Internet reacts to viral post

Several users expressed disappointment over the condition of the aircraft after the flight. One user wrote, "I feel people should have at least some basic sense and etiquette." Another commented, "I really feel bad for the crew members and ground staff." A third user said, "Civic sense has become a myth now." Another reaction read, "And later, they’ll blame the airline for it." One more user summed up the sentiment by writing, "Literate on paper, uncivilised in behaviour."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)