AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes flies on a Singapore Airlines flight. Here’s why
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes’ post on flying on a Singapore Airlines flight has created a chatter among netizens.
Tony Fernandes, AirAsia CEO, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from an airport. The images show him boarding a Singapore Airlines flight. In his post, Fernandes also shared why he chose to fly with a different airline instead of AirAsia.
The first image that the CEO shared shows him giving a thumbs-up while on his way to board the flight. The second photo shows the inside of the flight. “No seat on AirAsia for three flights so had to take Singapore Airlines. Hehehe,” he wrote along with the pictures.
Take a look at Tony Fernandes’ post:
The post was shared three days ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 7,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
How did Instagram users react to this post by the airline CEO?
“It is so refreshing to see the CEO of a private airline respect his customer bookings and not find a ‘corporate’ method to shuffle some passengers around and instead fly a different airline altogether. This is also why I love you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Incredible support and leadership,” added another. “That is a good thing! You can observe how the competition is doing to be ahead and roll out new initiatives based on observations,” joined a third.