Alabama radio station goes off air after thieves steal 200-foot radio tower

A general manager of a local radio station in Alabama took to Facebook to share about an incident that knocked the station off the air. In his post, Brett Elmore shared how his building was vandalised and a 200-foot radio tower was stolen from the property. A 200-foot radio tower in Alabama was stolen without any trace (representational image). (Unsplash/Chris Anderson)

“This is going to get out eventually, so I might as well make it public before it does. I have heard of thieves in this area stealing anything, but this one takes the cake. This morning, my bush hog crew went down to a tower site we have behind MarJac to do an early cleanup of the property before we did some more work down there. When he arrived, he called and notified me that not only was my building vandalised, but my two hundred foot tower was gone!” Elmore wrote.

He added that every piece of equipment in the building of the radio station called WJLX was stolen. The police are currently investigating the matter. Elmore also requested people in his community to get in touch with the police if they have any information about the theft.

In a conversation with CNN, Elmore talked about the importance of the radio station in his community.

“This has always been a radio town. People here love the radio station and have always supported it,” he told the outlet. “The community here – they depend on us. The main part of broadcasting is to serve your community and our community has had its radio voice silenced,” he added.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago, and many reacted to it using angry emojis. An individual wrote, “Insane! I hope they are caught and sentenced”. Another added, “That’s messed up”. A third posted, “That is some serious thievery! Hope they get caught”. A fourth wrote, “That may be the worst thing I have heard. How is that even possible? What would they think of that? How long are you going to be off?”