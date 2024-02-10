Masked thief steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store. Robbery captured on camera

A video of a man stealing nearly 50 iPhones from a store in front of several people was shared on social media. In the clip, the man is seen picking up the phones on display and putting them in his pockets, before walking out of the store towards a getaway car. Emeryville Police Department took to Facebook and informed that the man in the video had been arrested, along with other individuals associated with the theft. The image shows a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store. (Screenshot (X))

In the video, the man, dressed in all black, is seen wearing a mask. He goes around the display and rips the phones along with the attached chords. As he picks up the iPhones, he starts shoving them into his pants. Once done, the perpetrator walks outside the store, passes a parked police vehicle of Emeryville Police Department, and goes towards a car parked on the opposite side of the road. The thief stole 50 phones valued at $49,230.

The department, in their Facebook post, informed that they responded after getting a call about the theft and the car seen in the video, when the suspect walked out of the store, was ‘not occupied’ at the time of the incident.

In the following lines, the department added, “On Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, a joint collaborative law enforcement effort consisting of Berkeley PD, CHP, and Emeryville Police detectives resulted in the arrest of three individuals associated with the theft from the Apple Store in Berkeley, which occurred earlier that morning. The individual depicted in the video from the Emeryville Apple Store was one of the individuals arrested last night”.

“Detectives from the Emeryville Police Department arrested Tyler Mims, a 22-year-old Berkeley resident. Mims was arrested for his involvement in several of the prior Apple Store thefts. He was booked into jail on (3) counts of 182PC (Conspiracy to commit a crime), (3) counts of 459PC (Burglary), (3) counts of 487PC (Grand Theft), and (3) counts of 490.4PC (Organized retail theft),” the department further posted.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.9 lakh views. It has also accumulated several comments.

What did X users say about this video of the theft?

“Bro just stole high-tech GPS trackers and iCloud-locked paperweights,” wrote an Instagram user. “The phones are locked. Smh,” shared another. “This is insane,” commented a third.