CCTV captures thief stealing iPhone from tourist in Varanasi

A shocking video of a thief stealing an iPhone from a woman visiting Varanasi was posted on X. The CCTV footage shows a man taking the phone out of the woman's pocket within seconds and then walking away. In a tweet, the woman shared the video along with a detailed description of her ordeal. She also claimed that UP Police was unable to help her despite identifying the thief. The image shows a man stealing an iPhone from a woman in Varanasi. (X/@shehjarr_)

X user Sarah shared a thread with the video. “Finally mustering the courage to write this: My 4-month-old iPhone 13 got pickpocketed from Varanasi Nai Sarak Chowk (near Kashi Vishwanath & Dashashwamedh Ghat). I have it on CCTV, I have the location of it, we filed an FIR, but UP Police is unable to help me,” she tweeted.

In the next post on the thread, she shared a video. Explaining what happened in the clip, she wrote, “It happened on 29 Jan 2024 at around 1:27 pm. I had visited Varanasi for a pilgrimage trip with my parents. We were having street food when some guy (a black Nike sweatshirt) pulled it out of my pocket. I realized it was missing 3 minutes later & all of us were in a state of panic”.

She added that she filed an FIR and claimed that at the police station, she was asked to write phone gum gaya hai [I lost my phone] instead of chori hogya hai [My phone was stolen].

In one of the posts, she also shared a screenshot of the result of Apple’s ‘Find My Phone’ feature that shows the phone is in Jharkhand.

Take a look at the video of the thief stealing the phone:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 8.3 lakh views. The share has further accumulated several comments, including posts from people sharing their own stories of losing their belongings.

What did X users say about this video?

“That’s usual for them. My F-I-L dropped his mobile and someone picked it up and asked for twice the money of the phone cost to return it. I gave them the exact location of the culprit but they didn’t get the phone back. Just took the complaint and didn’t even bother to write the FIR,” wrote an X user.

“You will never get it back,” posted another. “The same thing happened to my brother. We went to Kala Bairav temple and reached the back hotel realising the wallet was missing which had cash and some US dollars around 15000 value, debit card, pan card all gone. Just filed an E-FIR as we had to catch the train,” shared a third.