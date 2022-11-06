Home / Trending / Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl, people flood Twitter with congratulatory posts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl, people flood Twitter with congratulatory posts

trending
Published on Nov 06, 2022 02:13 PM IST

People flooded Twitter with love-filled messages after Alia Bhatt announced that she welcomed a baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

A Twitter user shared this post as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl.(Twitter/@nainaaji)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents on Sunday and welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, she shared the news with the world through an adorable post. She shared an image of a family of lions with a text written on it. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir,” it reads. Since the news broke, people have taken to various social media sites, especially Twitter, to share congratulatory messages. In fact, besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s names, the hashtag #babygirl is also trending on the microblogging site.

Here are some of the tweets that people shared to wish the new parents.

A Twitter user congratulated the couple with a GIF from the film Tangled.

This individual shared an image from the couple’s wedding to wish them:

Here’s what some others posted:

“Many many congratulations to #RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a baby girl,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow!! Congratulations. ALIA-RANBIR BLESSED WITH BABY GIRL #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor,” shared another. Some simply wrotewrote “congratulations” to express their reactions.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
