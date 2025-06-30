'All the money… can't buy class': Dubai influencers drag Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice may have made global headlines, but not everyone was impressed, especially influencers from Dubai, who took to social media to mock the Amazon founder’s celebration as underwhelming. The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez was packed with A-list celebrities and held at some of Italy’s most exclusive venues.(Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

The lavish three-day affair, packed with A-list celebrities and held at some of Italy’s most exclusive venues, drew widespread attention and even sparked backlash from locals.

But while Italians criticised the wedding for its excess, Dubai influencers slammed it for the opposite, claiming the event lacked the flair and spectacle expected of one of the world’s richest men.

‘Rich people not riching right’

In a video, shared by content creator Shahad, who goes by @khaleejette, she called out the bland grey carpet that the couple walked on during their ceremony.

"If you spend $50 million on a wedding, why are you carpeting with office carpetry? I can smell the carpet in this picture. It smells like an office. Who made the executive decision to have office-grade carpet for a $50 million wedding," she said, adding that “rich people were not riching right.”

Shahad doubled down on her critique, claiming that the couple should have just married at the Amazon headquarters. "In what world is this ugly grey acceptable?" she said.

‘Cheap and basic’

Shahad also took a jab at Bezos's wedding invitation, saying that it looked like it was designed on “Microsoft Word in 2003.” "The illustrations are pixelated and cheap. The font is so basic. Hire a graphic designer," she quipped.

Dubai-based comedian Nasser Al-Rayess also slammed the wedding for lacking opulence. "I expected over the top. I wanted people on elephants, helicopters. That's it? That's all we got? It proves to me that you could have all the money in the world, but you can't buy class, Habibi," he said.