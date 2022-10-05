Alligator leaps out of water to catch a drone. Video divides people

Using drones to capture different things has turned into a trend among many content creators. There are numerous Instagram pages and YouTube channels that show people using drones to record beautiful sceneries, wild animals, or aerial views of events. That is what this man named Rob Rosetto tried to do while capturing an alligator swimming in a water body. The situation, however, took a turn, when the reptile leaped out of the water to catch the drone hovering over its head.

“Well there goes my drone! Damn Alligator actually just ATE it!” Rosetto wrote while posting the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a drone flying over a waterbody with an alligator looking at it. Within moments, the reptile leaps up and catches the drone to drag it below water. As the device disappears underwater, some people are heard laughing in the video. Rosetto in his YouTube post explained that it is his family who couldn’t control their laughter at the incident.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has prompted people to share various reactions. While the incident wowed some, a few argued that the man was disturbing wildlife. “This is absolutely nuts,” posted an Instagram user. “That's hilarious, too bad about the drone though,” shared another. “Stop harassing wildlife!,” commented a third. “Why didn't you raise your drone so the alligator couldn't get it?,” asked a fourth. “What a thrill,” wrote a fifth.