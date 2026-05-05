‘Almost cost me everything’: Woman recounts Goa parasailing scare, says rope tightened around her neck

A woman’s parasailing experience in Goa took a terrifying turn after what she described as “1 minute of thrill” nearly became a life threatening ordeal. The woman, identified as Sushmitha Gowrav on Instagram, shared a video of the incident and urged people to be more careful before trying adventure water sports.

A woman recounted a scary parasailing incident in Goa.(Instagram/dt_sushmitha_br_gowrav)

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(Also read: Mumbai, Bengaluru vs Delhi: Goa hotel employee explains tourist preference)

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything.”

Sharing what happened during the activity, she added: “What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control.”

‘I was lucky,’ she said

Gowrav said she was eventually rescued, but the experience left her shaken. “I was lucky, someone came and saved me, but not everyone gets that second chance,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Her post also carried a warning for people who often sign up for such activities during beach vacations without asking enough questions about safety. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post also carried a warning for people who often sign up for such activities during beach vacations without asking enough questions about safety. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The video has since drawn reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern and urged tourists to be cautious while participating in adventure sports.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is so scary. Safety should never be taken lightly, especially in water sports.” Another said, “Glad you are safe. People really need to check the safety standards before booking these activities.”

(Also read: 'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion)

A third user commented, “This could have ended very badly. Operators must be held responsible for proper safety checks.” Another Instagram user added, “Goa water sports look fun, but incidents like this show how important trained staff and proper equipment are.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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