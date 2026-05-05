‘Almost cost me everything’: Woman recounts Goa parasailing scare, says rope tightened around her neck
A woman shared how a Goa parasailing ride turned dangerous after a rope tightened around her neck mid sea.
A woman’s parasailing experience in Goa took a terrifying turn after what she described as “1 minute of thrill” nearly became a life threatening ordeal. The woman, identified as Sushmitha Gowrav on Instagram, shared a video of the incident and urged people to be more careful before trying adventure water sports.
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In the caption of her post, she wrote: “1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything.”
Sharing what happened during the activity, she added: “What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control.”
‘I was lucky,’ she said
Gowrav said she was eventually rescued, but the experience left her shaken. “I was lucky, someone came and saved me, but not everyone gets that second chance,” she wrote.
(Also read: Man blames 'Bangalore virus' for his decision to leave the city for Goa: 'Are you infected?'){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Man blames 'Bangalore virus' for his decision to leave the city for Goa: 'Are you infected?'){{/usCountry}}
Her post also carried a warning for people who often sign up for such activities during beach vacations without asking enough questions about safety. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added.{{/usCountry}}
Her post also carried a warning for people who often sign up for such activities during beach vacations without asking enough questions about safety. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added.{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
The video has since drawn reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern and urged tourists to be cautious while participating in adventure sports.
Internet reacts
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is so scary. Safety should never be taken lightly, especially in water sports.” Another said, “Glad you are safe. People really need to check the safety standards before booking these activities.”
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A third user commented, “This could have ended very badly. Operators must be held responsible for proper safety checks.” Another Instagram user added, “Goa water sports look fun, but incidents like this show how important trained staff and proper equipment are.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)