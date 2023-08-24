‘Already chand par reh rahe hain’: Man from Pakistan on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission

India successfully soft-landed the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the surface of the Moon on August 23. Since then, social media has been flooded with posts related to Chandrayaan-3. Now, a video that is gaining popularity online features a Pakistani individual’s humorous take on India’s mission to the Moon. It has since received appreciation from many.

An individual taking public opinion in Pakistan about Chandrayaan-3(X/@Joydas)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Meanwhile, the sense of humour of Pakistani people is always top class. This on Chandrayaan,” wrote X (formerly known as Twitter) user Joy while sharing a video on the micro-blogging platform.

The video opens to show an individual taking public opinion in Pakistan about Chandrayaan-3. “To paise laga ke ja rahe hain na, ham to already chand par reh rahe hain [They are spending money to go to the surface of the moon, we are already living on the Moon],” says an individual when asked to share his opinion on India’s Moon mission. The individual then counts the similarities between Moon and Pakistan, including the lack of access to basic necessities such as water and electricity.

Watch the entire video below that will leave you in splits:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on August 23, the video has accumulated over 5.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many couldn’t stop themselves from posting comments after watching this video.

Here’s how X users reacted to this video:

“Lol! This guy can make a career in standup comedy,” remarked an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “Most of the Pakistani people are really funny. Got some humour.”

“Humour is our coping mechanism,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “This is high level roasting.”

“Chaand par paani dhundne hi gaye hai. Mil jayega toh Pakistan mey thoda bhej denge [we have gone to find water on the Moon. If we get it, we will send it to Pakistan],” expressed a fifth.

A sixth commented, “What a classic!”

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3, India’s second mission to the moon, was launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. After successfully inserting into the lunar orbit on August 5, the spacecraft achieved a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on August 23. With this, India became the first country to do so on the south pole and the fourth to soft-land an uncrewed craft on the lunar surface.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON