‘Amazed by creativity’: Temjen Imna Along on hard-hitting PSA on rash driving

Published on Mar 11, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweeted a hard-hitting message on road safety.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared this picture on Twitter.(Twitter/@AlongImna)
ByArfa Javaid

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is popular among social media users for his wisecracks and intriguing posts. The minister recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture that captures the ‘creativity’ of the villagers in his state. The picture tweeted by the minister carries a hard-hitting message on road safety.

“I’m amazed by the creativity of our village people. Zaroori Hai (its important),” wrote Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing an image. He also added a winking face emoticon. The image shows a beautiful village landscape. A warning on the signboard reads, “Drive slow, see our village. Drive fast, see our judge. ”

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s tweet below:

Since being shared on March 10, the tweet has received more than 3.7 lakh views. It has also accumulated over 17,100 likes and several retweets. Many even posted comments to share their thoughts.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Very good message. Polite and firm,” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Sir, looks like everyone in your village is really good with short and humor filled captions.” “A spot on message, I wish such straight forward messages were put and enforced in the rest of India also,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Very innovative initiatives.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
nagaland village people + 1 more
nagaland village people
