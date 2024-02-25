Amazon customer claims to receive ‘fake’ iPhone 15 with no cable. Company says this

A man placed an order for an iPhone 15 from Amazon. However, when he received the phone, he claimed to have received a ‘fake’ one without any cable. The man shared a photo of the iPhone 15 he received on X. The post has since gone viral and received numerous responses, including one from Amazon. The X user claims that he received a 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon. (X/@GabbbarSingh)

“Waah @amazonIN delivered a fake iPhone 15. Seller is Appario. Tagged with ‘Amazon choice’, no cable in the box. Total dabba. Has anyone faced a similar issue?” wrote the X user who uses the handle @GabbbarSingh while sharing a picture of the iPhone on the microblogging platform.

The picture shows an individual holding an ‘iPhone 15’. A pop-up on the screen reads, “Unfortunately, Photos has stopped.”

Take a look at the ‘fake’ iPhone that the customer received here:

Amazon replied to the tweet saying, “We’re sorry to know that you received an incorrect product in the package. Kindly fill in your details here: https://amzn.to/3wsqbs2, we’ll get back to you with an update in 6-12 hours time.”

After filling out the form, the X user shared an update in the comments. It reads, “Have filled the form. Please initiate a return.”

The post was shared on February 23. It has since gone viral with over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Check out a few comments here:

“Happened to me 15 days ago. In my case, it’s some used old android phone inside Iphone packaging. My money is gone, @amazonIN refused any help. Folks pls pls pls, stop buying expensive stuff on Amazon,” posted an X user.

Another added, “@amazon once delivered an empty box to me. Wasn’t an iPhone but still, I paid much for an android to Amazon only to get cheated. I raised the issue. Got nothing but arrogance from Amazon. Stopped buying from them.”

“And you got glass installed on your fake iPhone?

Did you take days to identify the fake product?” enquired a third. To this, the X user replied, “It came pre-installed.”

A fourth shared, “Last week I ordered a phone from the same company with an exchange of an old phone. Delivery guy didn’t know the process and said can’t help. Didn’t deliver a new phone or took the old phone, the delivery guy cancelled the order saying the customer refused delivery. Now waiting for a refund.”