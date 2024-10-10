Amazon India under fire as one man wins multiple giveaways, accusations of rigged contests emerge

Amazon India has been accused of rigging contests in favour of one man who seems to have won several giveaways hosted by the e-commerce giant over the last few years. The man, named Chirag Gupta, has defied all laws of probability to win at least six Amazon India contests over the last decade. A man named Chirag Gupta has won several Amazon India contests, sparking accusations of bias(X/@amazonIN)

Amazon India frequently hosts giveaways and contests as part of its promotional activities. Participants stand a chance to win Amazon gift cards, gadgets, and other exciting gifts. Each contests draws thousands of participants, but the unlikely event of one man winning multiple separate contests has raised accusations of bias against Amazon India.

Chirag Gupta’s streak of wins gained public attention thanks to an exposé by an X account posting under the handle “@Crypt0holicpoet.”

A series of (lucky?) wins

On October 8, the official X account of Amazon India declared Chirag Gupta as the winner of its Amazon Great Indian Festival ‘Apple Macbook Air M1’ contest.

X user “@Crypt0holicpoet” responded to the post accusing Amazon India of bias. As proof, the X user gave six other examples of Gupta winning Amazon contests. “These admins are insiders. They choose winners from their friend circle and then take commission. I have been noticing it for 1 year,” the X user said.

The post revealed that Chirag Gupta has been winning Amazon contests since at least 2014. Over the course of 10 years, he has won a fashion hamper, a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a gift card worth ₹1,000 and several other prizes.

Gupta was sometimes declared the sole winner of a contest and sometimes won alongside other participants.

The exposé led to severe backlash against Amazon as dozens of customers accused the e-commerce giant of hosting fake giveaways to benefit one individual.

“This is a serious expose. One person has won the Amazon giveaway since last 10 years many times. Can't be a coincidence,” wrote one person on the social media platform.

“Something’s off with Amazon India giveaways. Either they’re rigged, or this @ChiragG14 guy is a hacker—he seems to win every time!” another said.

HT.com has reached out to Amazon India for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.