‘Ambanis of China’: At this crazy rich wedding, guests got 66,000 for attending

The world got a glimpse into the lives of “Crazy Rich Asians” through Kevin Kwan’s bestselling book series of the same name, which was later adapted into a hit movie. Now, a video going viral online shows one such real-life ‘crazy rich’ couple that hosted a lavish wedding in China. Guests received the five-star treatment at this Chinese wedding.(Instagram/@bydanawang)

A video of the opulent Chinese wedding was shared on social media by guest Dana Wang. She said that the couple flew all overseas guests to the location free of cost, instead of asking them to arrange their own travel as is customary.

Guests were put up at a luxury five-star hotel for five days. If they wanted to explore the city, they were chauffeured around in Rolls Royces and Bentleys.

The wedding ceremony itself was breath-taking, conducted at a large venue bedecked with chandeliers and extravagant floral arrangements. “The wedding decor was so pretty it made me feel like I’m in Europe,” said Wang.

Most surprising, however, was the couple’s gesture of handing out ‘red envelopes’ to all their guests.

Wang explained that in traditional Chinese weddings, it is customary for guests to present the bride and groom with red envelopes that contain money. At this wedding, however, the couple refused to accept money from any of their guests. Instead, each guest was presented with a red envelope that contained $800 ( ₹66,700 approximately).

“There were leftover red pockets on each table so you can take extra if you wanted,” Wang added in the comments section. This was over and above that luxurious gift packages that all guests received.

“This is what a Crazy Rich Asian wedding is like in real life,” she wrote at the beginning of her video.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has gone viral on social media, making its way to X from Instagram. On X, it has racked up 6.5 million views.

“Not having your guests pay to travel to your wedding is pure class,” one Instagram user complimented the couple.

“Goodness gracious what level of billionaire is this,” another wondered.

“It’s called being considerate! Everyone who plans the destination wedding should be paying for the guests flights and accommodation at least,” a third opined.

The wedding also led to some comparisons with the Ambanis, who have hosted two pre-wedding events for their son’s upcoming wedding to Radhika Merchant. The first pre-wedding event took place over three days in Jamnagar and was attended by the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

For the second pre-wedding, the Ambanis hosted their friends and family members of a cruise ship with stops across the Mediterranean.