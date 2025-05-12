American tourist reveals 6 culture shocks she’s faced in Montenegro: No McDonald’s and more

Nestled between rugged mountains and the shimmering Adriatic Sea, Montenegro is a hidden gem of the Balkans. This small country in southeastern Europe is known for its natural beauty and medieval towns, receiving millions of tourists every year. However, as with any other country, there are things about Montenegro that will shock the average tourist. The Balkan nation of Montenegro is known for its pristine natural beauty

Travel vlogger Helene Sula revealed six such things – or ‘culture shocks’ – that Americans will experience if they travel to Montenegro. Her Instagram video, titled “Things in Montenegro that would send an American into a coma,” reveals the many ways in which life in the Balkan nation is different from the US.

Culture shocks in Montenegro

For Helene, the first and most shocking thing she experienced was people starting their day with a shot of liquor - rakia, to be more precise. Rakia is a type of fruit brandy that is popular across the Balkan nations, and the American woman was shocked to see people consuming it before breakfast.

Smoking in Montenegro is still prevalent and popular. In fact, unlike the US, smoking indoors is allowed.

Next, she spoke about the lack of popular food chains in the country - Montenegro has no Starbucks or McDonald’s. “If you’re craving a Big Mac or a Pumpkin Spice Latte, too bad. There are no McDonald’s or Starbucks chains here. And there are no Apple stores either, not even in the capital Podgorica,” she revealed.

For Helene, another culture shock was the belief in Montenegro that air conditioning can make people sick. “I’ve had so many people tell me they got sick from their air conditioning,” she said in her Instagram post.

She was also surprised to find that people in the small European country did not smile or greet each other, even a little. “It’s not rude, it’s just the Balkan way,” she clarified.

Finally, she was shocked by the country’s driving culture, where tiny cliffside roads are navigated with no guardrails. To top it all, the locals drive fast - fast like “they are in the Fast and Furious,” revealed Helene.

She ended her post with a word of appreciation for the country’s “insane beauty.”