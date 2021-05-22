Amitabh Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, Mumbai Police uses witty posters to remind people to stay indoors

Mumbai Police has always turned to creative endeavours to send across important messages to citizens. In the same spirit, they took to Twitter to put out a series of posters with wordplay on the names of different Bollywood actors and actresses. Their message is to follow the coronavirus protocols of social distancing, masking and sanitising.

The Bollywood stars featured on their Twitter and Instagram pages are Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khuranna, Kajol and many more.

Here’s one poster shared by them:

Even the captions of the posts include a reference to famous movies of the actors and actresses featured. While Rajesh Khanna’s poster is captioned, “Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers!”, Ayushmann Khuranna’s says, “No ‘Bewakoofiyaan’, let’s meet the ‘Dream Girl’ some other day!”

This witty series has instantly connected with people who can be seen praising Mumbai Police or playing along in the comments section.

On Deepika Padukone’s poster, which asks one to take a cab home after buying essentials, Meru Cabs posted, “Yeah don't need to 'Ran- Veer' here for you!”

Yeah don't need to 'Ran- Veer' here for you! 😉 — Meru (@MeruCabs) May 21, 2021

Another netizen can be seen calling this the “Boss mode!” of Mumbai Police.

Are you enjoying these puns as much as we are?