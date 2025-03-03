Amritsar techie in disbelief as school teacher sends a reply to her old email after 9 years: 'Sorry for being late'

An Amritsar-based software engineer recently found herself in a moment of sheer surprise when she received a reply from her former school computer teacher—a staggering nine years after submitting her homework. An Amritsar woman received a school email reply after nine years, sparking laughter.(X/@MahajanPreksha)

Preksha Mahajan, who had studied in Class VII back in 2016, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the bizarre yet amusing incident. “Just checked out my mail and saw my computer teacher who used to teach me in 7th class replied to my mail after 9 years!” she wrote, leaving users both amused and intrigued.

The email that took nearly a decade

The email in question was initially sent on June 30, 2016, when a young Preksha had submitted her assignment. The subject line read, ‘Good evening ma’am, I am Preksha of class VII-H. I made this flower on Adobe Illustrator.’

Fast forward to March 1, 2025, and the long-lost email finally got a response. Her teacher, possibly revisiting old correspondence, replied with a simple yet priceless message: ‘It was beautiful. Sorry for being late.’

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts

Unsurprisingly, the post went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with witty responses.

One user joked, “Now I’m going to check all my pending emails. Who knows, maybe my childhood crush finally replied.”

Another quipped, “At this rate, my boss might approve my leave request from 2018.”

A third user related to the experience, saying, “My school librarian once returned my book entry after four years. These things take time.”

Someone humorously added, “AI bots are getting emotional now.”

Another comment read, “Your teacher was probably waiting for the perfect moment to reply.”

Adding to the humour, someone remarked, "Now imagine if your school still expects you to improve your work and resubmit."

Meanwhile, a user sarcastically wrote, “The teacher probably got a reminder notification after all these years.”

Some also appreciated the teacher’s response, saying, “Better late than never!”