Amruta Fadnavis called ‘wife of Maharashtra’s head of state’ at Cannes event, internet baffled

A title used for Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at an event at the Cannes Film Festival has confused the internet. In an image going viral, she is introduced as the “wife of Maharashtra’s head of state”. Amruta Fadnavis' picture that has created a stir on social media. (Instagram/amruta.fadnavis)

“Spoke on ‘Women’s Equity at #cannes #cannesfilmfestival for #betterworld & #unesco and also signed up for being an ‘Ambassador for Women’s Rights’!!!” Amruta Fadnavis wrote on Instagram as he shared a series of pictures from the event.

Among the photos she shared, one shows her outfit she donned to attend the event. She is seen wearing a pantsuit complete with flower motifs. Another picture shows her in conversation with two women, with her introduction featured on a screen behind them.

“AMRUTA FADNAVIS, Banker, Singer, Social Activist & Wife of the Head of State of Maharashtra, India,” it reads. The picture soon went viral on social media, with several expressing confusion.

Amruta Fadnavis shared this picture on Instagram. (Instagram/@amruta.fadnavis)

Why the confusion?

An individual wrote, “Her husband is not the head of state of Maharashtra.” Another remarked, “Nope, she’s not”. A third joined, “Wait, head of state is Governor, not CM, CM is the head of the Government.” A fourth commented, “That's factually incorrect. The head of state is the Governor. CM is the head of the government.”