Amul congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding with a doodle

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, Thursday. Of course, as a result of this, many Bollywood celebrities and several brands have jumped in to wish them a very happy married life. And if this is happening, can Amul be far behind? The dairy cooperative society has taken to their Instagram page in order to share one of their iconic doodles for the duo.

The post has been shared with a caption that reads, “Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!” The doodle that has been made in signature Amul style, shows the Amul girl - the advertising mascot used by the brand - along with the newly-wed couple. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s cartoon versions are quite cute and adorable to look at.

Take a look at the viral post by Amul right here:

The doodle has been posted on Instagram a bit less than a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop congratulating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding and also complimenting this cute doodle. It has also received more than one lakh likes on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s good to know that someone else is as obsessed with them as I am. Wishing them love, light, happiness and prosperity and a happy happy married life.” “Wishing them an amulya life!” reads another comment. A third comment is a wordplay on the text written on the cartoon. It reads, “Patt Ranbir, Bhatt Byaah!”

What are your thoughts on this share by Amul that is dedicated to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?